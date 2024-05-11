Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 12,062,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,766,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Barclays by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

