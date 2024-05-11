Barclays Trims Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Target Price to GBX 1,030

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.32) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.43) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.55).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 713.50 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 667.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 700.18. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($10.93). The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,891.67, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

