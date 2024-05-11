Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 713.9% in April

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,000 shares, an increase of 713.9% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 159.29% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.