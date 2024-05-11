Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Insider Michael Freno Acquires 27,500 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on BBDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 181.8% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

