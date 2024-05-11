Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.46%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

