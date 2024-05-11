Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 2,393,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

