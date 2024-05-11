Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

