Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $245.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

