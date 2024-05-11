Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.83 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

