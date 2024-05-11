Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 84.7% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 20.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,603. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

