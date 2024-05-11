Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 217,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,489,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 78,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.46. 7,763,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.