Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $35.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 199,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,892,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.05. 1,922,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The stock has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.