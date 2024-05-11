Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. 161,265 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

