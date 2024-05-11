Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $698,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 3,871,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

