Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

