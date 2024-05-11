Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.