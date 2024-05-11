Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

