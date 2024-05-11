Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,901 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $57.10. 1,980,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

