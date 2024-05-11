Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $292,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $11.55 on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $761.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

