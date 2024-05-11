Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.73. 3,502,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

