Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,626,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $106.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

