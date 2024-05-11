Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

BHC stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

