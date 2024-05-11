Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.18.

BEAM opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

