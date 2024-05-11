Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206.53 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $206.53 million and $1.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.39 or 0.04781055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00054950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,875,831 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,495,831 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

