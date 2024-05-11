Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
