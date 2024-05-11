Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Beneficient

In other Beneficient news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beneficient stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beneficient Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BENF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 303,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,309. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $1,320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($156.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Featured Articles

