Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of BSY opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,196,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

