Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLG

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.