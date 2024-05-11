Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 18,984 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 5.51% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,032 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $348.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

