Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. 1,360,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

