Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,865,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $335.59. 1,340,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $383.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

