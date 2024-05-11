Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average of $231.34. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

