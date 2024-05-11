Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 91,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 625,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.