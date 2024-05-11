Berger Financial Group Inc Has $25.95 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $25,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,045. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

