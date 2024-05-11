Berger Financial Group Inc Has $3.10 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,059 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,228,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 363,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,367. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

