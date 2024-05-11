Berger Financial Group Inc Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $61.86. 2,188,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,881. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Get Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.