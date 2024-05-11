Berger Financial Group Inc Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,959,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 422,076 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.