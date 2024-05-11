Berger Financial Group Inc Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.10. 1,980,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

