Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. 1,447,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,744. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

