Berger Financial Group Inc Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $468.88. 482,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

