Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.83 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.83. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

