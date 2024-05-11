Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $253,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $306.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.89. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.18 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.