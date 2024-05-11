Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $300,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USEP. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of USEP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

