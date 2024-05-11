Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 261,358 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 101,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243,214 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 56,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 1,169,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,643. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

