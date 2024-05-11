Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

MSI traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.85. 611,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.54 and its 200 day moving average is $325.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $364.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.