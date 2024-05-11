Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

