Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 346 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. 2,255,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

