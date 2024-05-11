Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 6,895 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,279,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. 777,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.