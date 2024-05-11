Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,861 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,723. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

