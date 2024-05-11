Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after buying an additional 552,954 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

